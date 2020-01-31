Feedback of ministers who visited Kashmir will be sent to PMO, say MHA sources

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): All the ministers who visited Jammu and Kashmir for public outreach programmes will submit their feedback based on their experiences, according to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources.

According to the MHA sources, the feedback will be sent to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

As many as thirty-seven ministers had visited the Valley and 14 ministers have submitted their feedback to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The feedback was based on development issues and the central government's schemes.

"The feedback has 5 to 6 points based on development and central government schemes which have to be filled by all Ministers," a senior MHA official said.

The next round of public outreach programmes will also be planned soon, sources said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government had abrogated Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution in August last year. The parliament also passed a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories and the decision came into effect in October last year.(ANI)