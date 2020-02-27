Felicitation program held in Bengaluru on occasion of Yediyurappa's birthday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): On the occasion of the birthday of Karnataka Cheif Minister BS Yediyurappa, a felicitation program was held on Thursday in Bengaluru.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Former Union Minister SM Krishna were present at the program.

The leaders' were seen felicitating the Chief Minister with flower bouquets and garlands.

Rajnath Singh said Yediyurappa has worked from the grass-root level and has also introduced many policies relating to farming in the state.

"Attended the felicitation programme of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru. He has worked his way up from the grass-root level worker to be the CM of his state. He introduced many pro-farmer policies which included 0% loans to farmers. I pray for his long life," Singh tweeted.

Singh also stated that the Chief Minister played an important role in strengthening the party in the state.

"BS Yediyurappa has played an important role in strengthening the party organization at the grassroots in Karanataka. He has always fought for people's cause. Yediyurappa Ji is a born fighter. Once a fighter, always a fighter.

Earlier in the day, Singh had inaugurated the new Light Combat Helicopter Production Hangar at Helicopter Division in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Complex in the city. (ANI)

