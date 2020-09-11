Female leopard rescued from tea garden in Assam's Dibrugarh district

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], September 11 (ANI): A female leopard has been rescued from a tea garden in Dibrugarh.

According to the locals, the leopard has been roaming around in Sepon tea garden for the past 10 days.

Santanu Gogoi, Ranger of Khowang forest official said, "The leopard was roaming around in Sepon tea garden for the past 10 days. After the locals informed the forest department, we placed a cage in the tea garden."

"On Thursday morning, the leopard was trapped in the cage. This is a female leopard. We will release it into a jungle after a clinical check-up." (ANI)

