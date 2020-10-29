Female Naxal killed in Sukma dist of Chhattisgarh

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 29 (ANI): One female Naxal was killed in a joint operation of Chhattisgarh police and security forces in Sukma district, and a rifle, huge quantities of explosive materials, and camping materials were recovered, police said on Thursday.



As per P Sundarraj, Inspector General (IG) of Bastar, a joint operation was launched by District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), Special Task Force (STF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams of Sukma district in Duled region on October 28.

"One female Maoist dead body recovered after an encounter between Duled and Minpa jungles. During search operation of the area, one .303 rifle, huge quantities of explosive materials, camping material recovered from the spot," Sundarraj said in a statement. (ANI)

