Female swamp deer found dead on Kaziranga National Park boundary

Female swamp deer found dead in Kaziranga National Park boundary. (Photo/ANI)

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2021 04:57 IST


Sildubi (Assam) [India], August 31 (ANI): In a suspected case of hunting, one female swamp deer was found dead on the park boundary near Sildubi village in Assam on Monday.
According to the Kaziranga National Park authority, the deer was killed using a spear.

"In a suspected case of hunting, one female swamp deer was found dead in the park boundary near Sildubi village yesterday. The deer was killed using a spear. A case has been registered in this regard," the authority said.
A further investigation is underway. (ANI)

