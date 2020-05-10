Female teacher on ration distribution duty succumbs to COVID-19 in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): A female teacher deputed on ration distribution duty in North Delhi area passed away due to COVID-19, informed North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) official on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in Delhi stands at 6,923, as per the latest data provided by the government.

The death toll in the national capital stands at 73 while the number of active cases stands at 4,781. (ANI)