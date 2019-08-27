Feroz Shah Kotla stadium to be renamed after Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Delhi's famous Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium will be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi & District Cricket Association announced on Tuesday.

Senior BJP leader, Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday, was the former president of the DDCA.

"What can be better to have it named after man who got it rebuilt under his presidentship. It was Arun Jaitley's support that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others could make India proud," Rajat Sharma, the incumbent president of DDCA, told ANI.

The former union minister was appointed as the chief of Delhi's cricket body in 1999 and continued to hold the post for 13 years. He had also served as the BCCI vice-president.

Earlier, BJP lawmaker from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir had proposed to rename Yamuna Sports Complex in the name of late Arun Jaitley. (ANI)

