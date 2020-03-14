Ferry with 88 people capsizes near Mumbai, all rescued

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): A tragedy was averted when more than 80 people were safely evacuated after a ferry they were travelling in capsized off Mandwa beach in Alibaug on Saturday.

The images of the boat, named Ajanta, showed it going down in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai.

The ferry with 88 people had started off from the Gateway of India and was going south to Mandwa when the incident happened.

"All 88 passengers have been rescued safely from the ferry boat Ajanta," said Anil Paraskar, SP, Raigad. (ANI)

