Festival showcases allure of Indian classical dance and music in Imphal

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): A three-day solo dance and music festival has been organised at Government Dance College in Manipur's Imphal.

The festival which began on February 22 is being jointly organised by Government of Dance College (Dept of Art and Culture) and North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC).

Speaking to ANI, Uttam Singh, Director of Arts and Culture Department, said: "This is especially to promote Indian classical dance. We have invited eminent artistes from India and abroad. It is also an effort to promote Manipur's culture."



Kazuko, Cultural Ambassy and dancer from Japan, said: "I am honoured to be here and I am also doing an India-Japan cultural exchange programme. So, here I teach Japanese dance form. Those who are really passionate, are able to learn very quickly."

On the opening day, a group dance called 'Taal Gi Esthak Epomlakta' was performed by the students of the college.

It was followed by a classical music performance by Srijan Chatterjee. Ivana Sarkar and P Ronita Devi performed a Manipuri dance.

Minister of Arts and Culture, L Jayantakumar Singh, Commissioner Art and Culture, IAS, M Joy Sing and Director Art and Culture were among the several dignitaries present at the event. (ANI)

