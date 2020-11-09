Festive shoppers throng Nagpur's Sitabuldi market amid COVID-19 pandemic

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): The Sitabuldi market in Nagpur witnessed very heavy footfall amid the festive season on Sunday, compromising on social distancing norms amid COVID-19 pandemic.



Visuals from the market showed customers and shopkeepers wearing masks but standing very close to each other, far from the prescribed six-foot social distance guidelines.

Maharashtra reported 5,092 new COVID-19 cases, 8,232 recoveries and 110 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 17,19,858, including 96,372 active cases, 15,77,322 recoveries and 45,240 deaths. (ANI)

