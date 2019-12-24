Festive spirit in Goa ahead of Christmas

Panaji (Goa) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Ahead of Christmas, markets across Goa are in full festive spirit with a variety of trees, cribs, and decorative items at offer.

The markets are glistening with strings of lights, stockings, glass balls, tree toppers, garlands and many other attractive goods.

"This year to make it more special we have brought many new and different items. There are varieties of Christmas trees, metal trees, snowman, and decorative items. There has been a good sale on this Christmas. People from London have come here in large numbers to buy the products," Meena, a shopkeeper told ANI.

"There are several table centerpieces, musical soft toys, hanging decorative items. The range of the products starts from Rs 100 and can go up to Rs 15,000," she added.

For outdoor decoration, several beautiful options of wreaths for front doors were also seen in the shops.

"I am not from India and it feels really nice to spend the festival here. I am looking forward to Christmas to enjoy with people of Goa," said Ahman, a tourist.

"We have many good options in the market for Christmas. Every year we get to see something new. Every Christmas the cribs come in new patterns and designs," said another local. (ANI)

