Few devotees offer prayers from outside Jhandewalan Temple on Ashtami

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Amid the nation-wide lockdown, a few devotees offered prayers from outside the Jhandewalan Temple premises on the occassion of Ashtami on Wednesday.

Jhandewalan Temple has been following the imposition of the lockdown in the backdrop of COVID-19 scare. Usually crowd of worshipers flock the temple, however it wore a deserted look this morning.

Meanwhile, the Jhandewalan Temple here is providing meals to the migrant workers, daily wage labourers, destitute and homeless people.

The temple trust has been providing food since March 25 to poor people who have been suffering most due to the nationwide lockdown.

Several temples across the country have been closed following the pan-India lockdown.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

