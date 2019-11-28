Few MLAs from all three parties will take oath as Ministers : Maha Congress chief

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 : Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said that a few MLAs from all the three parties will take oath as Ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

"I don't know how many ministers will take oath today but Chief Minister and a few ministers from the three parties (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) will take oath at the ceremony," said Thorat.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn-in as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held at 6:40 pm at Shivaji Park.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and about 400 farmers from various districts are among the people who have been invited for the ceremony.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Kamal Nath will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Thackeray's oath-taking follows weeks of political uncertainty and changing political equations with NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar supporting the BJP and being sworn-in as the deputy chief minister.

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn-in as chief minister and deputy chief minister on Saturday morning. The duo stepped down from their posts on Monday evening after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the 288-member Assembly the next day.

On Tuesday, Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance.

