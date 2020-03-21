Few passengers at Ahmedabad bus terminal ahead of Janta Curfew

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): A day ahead of Janta curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, very few passengers were present at Ranip Bus Terminal here.

The bus stand looked isolated with only a few buses parked in their marked lanes to carry passengers.

Prime Minister has called for Janta Curfew on Sunday as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat on Friday. Two of them are from Ahmedabad and the third is from Vadodara, according to Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Gujarat.

The Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory on ways to enforce social distancing and has suggested shutting down all educational institutions, gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31.

The number of people tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat is now seven. In India, 283 people have tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

