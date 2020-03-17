Fifth case of coronavirus reported in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): With a new case of coronavirus being reported, the total number of cases have risen to five in the state, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajendra said on Tuesday.

"Another COVID19 positive case confirmed in the state, positive cases toll rises to 5 in the state. The new confirmed patient is an Indonesian not an Indian national. He has a travel history from Delhi to Telangana," Rajendra said.

All passengers arriving at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport will be counselled and quarantined, isolation wards have also been set up at Vikarabad and Dulapally districts of Telangana, informed the Director of State Public Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country has reached 137 so far. (ANI)

