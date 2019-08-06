Fifth earth bound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 successfully performed

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Chandryaan-2 has successfully carried out the fifth earthbound orbit-raising maneuver, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Tuesday

"Fifth earth bound orbit raising maneuver for #Chandrayaan2 spacecraft has been performed today (August 6, 2019) at 1504 hrs (IST) as planned," tweeted ISRO.

"Using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 1041 seconds. The orbit achieved is 276 x 142975 km. All spacecraft parameters are normal," the space agency wrote.

ISRO also informed that the next maneuver is Trans Lunar Insertion (TLI), which is scheduled on August 14 between 0300 - 0400 hrs (IST).

A Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III, carrying the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft, had lifted off at 2.43 pm on July 22 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover together referred to as "composite body".

The landing on the moon's south polar region is expected on September 6 this year.

The spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on the moon. (ANI)

