Fifth edition of IAF-RAF joint exercise Indradhanush concludes

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): The fifth edition of joint exercise Indradhanush between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Royal Air Force (RAF) of the United Kingdom culminated here at Air Force Station Hindan on Saturday.

The joint exercise provided the participating forces an opportunity to enhance expertise in conduct of special operations.

"Ex Indradhanush-V, between IAF Garuds and RAF FP Force culminated today. Both participating forces benefitted immensely by mutual sharing of combat knowledge & experience. The joint exercise provided the teams an opportunity to enhance expertise in conduct of Special Forces Operations," the IAF tweeted.

Indradhanush is a joint air force exercise conducted between IAF and RAF to strengthen relationship and enhance operational capabilities. The aim of the exercise is to enhance mutual operational understanding, exchanging tactics, techniques and procedures.

The highlights of the exercise that commenced on February 24 were combat free fall (CFF), special heli-borne operations, air-field seizure and joint intervention drill. (ANI)

