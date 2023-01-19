Fifth Kalvari class submarine 'Vagir' to be commissioned into Indian Navy on Jan 23

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Indian Navy is set to commission the fifth Kalvari class submarine named 'Vagir' on January 23, 2023, to enhance the Indian Navy's capability.

Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, will be the Chief Guest for the ceremony.

These submarines are being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, under collaboration with M/s Naval Group, France.

Four of the Kalvari class of submarines have already been commissioned into the Indian Navy.

The erstwhile 'Vagir' was commissioned on November 1, 1973, and undertook numerous operational missions including deterrent patrols.



The submarine was decommissioned on January 7, 2001, after serving the nation for about three decades.

Launched and named 'Vagir' on November 12, 2020, the submarine in its new avatar has the distinction of having the lowest build time among all indigenously manufactured submarines to date.

'Vagir' undertook her maiden sea sortie in Feb 2022, marking the commencement of sea trials and has gone through a series of comprehensive acceptance checks and, stringent and demanding sea trials prior to being commissioned.

The submarine was delivered to Indian Navy by M/s MDL on December 20, 2022.

'Vagir' will boost the Indian Navy's capability to further India's maritime interests and is capable of undertaking diverse missions including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and surveillance missions.

'The Sand Shark' (Vagir) represents 'Stealth and Fearlessness', two qualities that are synonymous with the ethos of a submariner.

The induction of Vagir is another step towards the Indian Navy consolidating its position as a builder's Navy, as also reflects MDL's capabilities as a premier ship and submarine building yard. (ANI)

