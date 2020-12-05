Fifth round of talks between farmers and Centre begins

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The fifth round of talks between the central government and agitating farmers on the three recently enacted agriculture laws began in Vigyan Bhawan here on Saturday afternoon with Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Piyush Goyal representing the Centre.

Sources said the government was ready to give written replies to the questions put up by the farmers in the last meeting, as demanded by their representatives.

Earlier today, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Goyal, and Tomar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi to find a solution to the ongoing agitation at the borders of the national capital.

On his way to the Prime Minister's residence, Union Agriculture Minister Tomar told the media that he is hoping for a positive conclusion at today's meet.



Prior to that Rampal Jat, president of Kisan Mahapanchayat, said that if today's talks are not concluded on a positive note, the farmers from Rajasthan will march along National Highway-8 towards Delhi and camp at Jantar Mantar.

"Government should announce to withdraw the three black laws and give in writing that minimum support price will continue," said Jat.

The farmers' agitation in Delhi entered the 10th day today.

Meanwhile, a nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on Tuesday (December 8).

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

