Fight against COVID-19 will be long: Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi [India] April 9 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday cautioned that the fight against COVID-19 will be long and urged the people to remain resolute in their dedication to eradicating the disease.

The Speaker, who shared his thoughts at a meeting of the Rotary Club of India via video conferencing, lauded the organisation for having completed 100 years of charitable activities in India.

Noting that the world is facing one of its greatest challenges, Birla said the people were making collective efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

He said the people were observing precautions in a disciplined manner and noted that "self-disciplined way of life has emerged as the identity of New India."

Referring to the lockdown, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken an important decision in the testing times to stop the spread of the deadly disease.

According to an official release, Birla cautioned that the "fight against COVID-19 is a long one and we all must remain resolute in our dedication to eradicating this pandemic."

He asked everyone to be vigilant and said: "In this war against

COVID-19, we have to fight and we have to win."

"I have noticed widespread enthusiasm and resilience among our people to defeat COVID-19 and they will win," he said.

He also lauded the role of doctors and health workers in the fight against COVID-19.

Birla said that Rotarians were engaged in their own professions but find the time to volunteer for and serve society.

The Speaker said the poor and destitute "need our care and assistance and we must ensure that no one goes hungry in this time of need". (ANI)

