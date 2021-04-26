Fight between doctors, kin of COVID patient at Indore hospital over disagreement on bill payment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): A tussle broke out between the staff of a private hospital in Indore and the family of a COVID-19 patient admitted there allegedly over the disagreement about the bill payment on Sunday.

The video of the incident went viral on Social Media, where doctors and healthcare workers and patient's relative could be seen exchanging blows after some dispute.

According to Ruchika Varma, daughter of Covid patient Ravi Prakash Varma admitted to Indore's Chirayu hospital, the fight broke out after they raised objections about the amount charged in the bill by the hospital.



"They were charging us extra for my father's stay in the hospital. When we raised the objection, they attacked us, tore my sister's clothes and tried to remove my father's oxygen mask. They also took out car keys and Rs one lakh kept on the counter," said Verma.

She further alleged that police are not filing an FIR according to the complaint filed by them and had let the accused hospital staff go back from the police station.

However, the Deputy Superintendent of Chanda Nagar, Indore, BSP Parihar said videos of both sides have come forward, and police will investigate the matter.

"We will look at the CCTV footage. We have received videos of the fights from both sides. The hospital and the relatives of the patients were having disagreements from a day before. The fight broke over the overcharging in the bill after the relatives decided to shift their patient to another hospital," said the DSP. (ANI)

