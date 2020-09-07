Fight between retired Army couple ends in killing of husband

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], September 7 (ANI): A retired woman army officer allegedly stabbed her husband, also a retired army officer, following a heated argument in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, police said on Sunday.

"A women, retired army officer, murdered her husband, who was also a retired army officer. The lady is 50-year-old and her husband was 35-year-old, they have two children," N Prakash Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shamshabad told ANI.

"Yesterday they both got drunk and had a heated argument following which the wife stabbed the husband to death," Reddy added.

"A murder case has been registered, the lady was taken into remand," Reddy added. (ANI)

