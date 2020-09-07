Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], September 7 (ANI): A retired woman army officer allegedly stabbed her husband, also a retired army officer, following a heated argument in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, police said on Sunday.
"A women, retired army officer, murdered her husband, who was also a retired army officer. The lady is 50-year-old and her husband was 35-year-old, they have two children," N Prakash Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shamshabad told ANI.
"Yesterday they both got drunk and had a heated argument following which the wife stabbed the husband to death," Reddy added.
"A murder case has been registered, the lady was taken into remand," Reddy added. (ANI)
Fight between retired Army couple ends in killing of husband
ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2020 04:51 IST
