Fight breaks out between two groups in UP's Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): A fight broke out between two groups of people at a tea stall near the SSP's residence, here in Meerut on Monday.

In a video of the incident, men can be seen fighting with each other and breaking the furniture at the shop.

Ram Raj, SP (Crime), Meerut told ANI: "Abhishek Tyagi and his friend Abhimanyu had a fight over some petty issue. Yesterday, they decided to meet at a tea stall to resolve their differences. But a fight broke out between them and the group of friends accompanying them."

"Police have registered a case against these miscreants at Lal Kurti Police Station in Meerut. We are investigating the case and trying to identify the involved other people in this incident," he added. (ANI)

