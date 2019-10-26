Fijian minister Veena Kumar Bhatnagar speaking at an event in Ayodhya on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Fijian minister astonishes with flawless Hindi speech, song at Ayodhya's Deepotsva

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:15 IST

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): As Fijian minister, Veena Kumar Bhatnagar walked up to the dais to deliver her speech as chief guest, few would have imagined that she would do so in Hindi and least of all that she would sing in the language too!
The crowd at the state government's grand "Deepotsva" celebration for Diwali here broke out into loud cheers when Bhatnagar began her speech in flawless hindi by hailing Lord Ram and even sang a few lines of the famous bhajan "mangal bhawan a mangal haari".
Addressing the gathering, the Assistant Minister and Deputy Speaker, in the parliament of the Republic of Fij, Bhatnagar said that she considered herself "fortunate" to get an opportunity to visit the "town of Lord Ram".
"I am in Ayodhya about which I have been hearing since my childhood. I am blessed to be here," she said.
Speaking about her India connection, Bhatnagar said "I also belong here even if I am living in Fiji. Our ancestors migrated to Fiji from India".
She said that Indians in Fiji continue to live with Indian values and traditions and have preserved their culture.
Bhatnagar also exuded confidence that there will be Ram Rajya, a mythological concept of governance that prevailed under Lord Ram rule, one day in Ayodhya.
Meanwhile, the Grand Diwali celebrations at Ayodhya have set a world record for the largest number of earthen lamps or Diyas being lit today. The Diyas were lit on the banks of the holy river Saryu and other places in Ayodhya town. (ANI)

