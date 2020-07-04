New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Income Tax Department stated that the filing of income-tax returns (ITR) for Financial Year 2019-20 has been extended till November 30.
"Understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines. Now, filing of ITR for FY 2019-20 is extended to November 30," it said.
The central government had earlier extended the deadline for filing revised income-tax returns (ITR) for 2018-19 fiscal till July 31, 2020.
The date for linking Aadhaar with PAN has also been extended to March 31, 2021. (ANI)
Filing of ITR for FY 2019-20 extended till Nov 30
ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2020 13:10 IST
New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Income Tax Department stated that the filing of income-tax returns (ITR) for Financial Year 2019-20 has been extended till November 30.