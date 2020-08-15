Filled with patriotism: Delhi Airport decorated with tricolour on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Displaying a beautiful tricolour themed mini garden on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, the Delhi International Airport on Saturday sent out a message that it is "filled with patriotism".

A tweet from the official account of the Delhi Airport shared an "independent view" of the premises, in which a mini tricolour theme garden was visible. In the picture shared on Twitter, bushes arranged in triband colours -- saffron, white and green -- were seen.

"Decorated with the tricolour, filled with patriotism! Here's an independent view of the #DelhiAirport that is all decked up for the special occasion. #Independenceday" said the tweet.

The airport, earlier today, also extended wishes on the occasion of Independence Day.

Notably, the country's tallest Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower has also been lit up with the tricolour on the occasion, the Airport Authority of India had announced on Friday.

This year, the Independence Day celebrations have been toned down due to the COVID-19 pandemic as arrangements are made keeping social distancing norms in mind.

Meanwhile, no transit flight will be allowed to land between 6:00 am-10:00 am and 4:00 pm-7:00 pm today as per notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued for Delhi International Airport for chartered (non-scheduled) flights. Scheduled flights are, however, operating as per the schedule. (ANI)

