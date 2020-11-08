Film city with international standards to be set up on outskirts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 7 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that a film city with international standards would be set up on the outskirts of Hyderabad and the government would allot 1500 to 2000 acres of land for the project.

According to a statement from Telangana Chief Minister's Office, "The Chief Minister instructed the officials that a delegation of officials and film personalities should visit Bulgaria and visit the film city there and prepare proposals and plans for the Film City of Hyderabad. "

The Chief Minister also announced that film shootings and cinema theatres can re-open now as the unlock-down process had begun.



Film actors Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna met the CM at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday and a discussion took place on development of film industry and its expansion in Telangana State. R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, RS Member J Santosh Kumar, Government's Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, principal Secretaries Narsing Rao, Ramakrishna Rao, Seshadri, and others participated.

"In Telangana state, there are about 10 lakh people who are either directly or indirectly depended on the film industry. Due to cancellation of shootings and closure of theatres due to Corona restrictions, they all have lost their livelihood. Corona recovery rate in the state is at 91.88 per cent. Resume shootings following the Covid guidelines. Open theatres too. The families dependent on film industry should come out of their problems," the CM said.

Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna told the CM that shootings are resumed following permissions given by the government and theatres too would be open shortly.

"There are ample opportunities to develop and expand the film industry in the State. Hyderabad is a cosmopolitan city. People from different parts of the country and different mother tongues have settled here. The city has the ability to offer shelter to anyone. Wonderful facilities can be created here for the Film shootings and all other film making activities to take place comfortably. The state government has the idea of setting up a world class Film City of Hyderabad," the CM said.

"The government will acquire 1500-2000 acres for this purpose. Plots will be allocated to the film production companies to set up studios with state-of-the-art technologies and to suit to needs of the future. Provision will be created at the proposed film city for an airstrip. All other infrastructure facilities will be provided," the CM added. (ANI)

