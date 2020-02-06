Film director AR Murugadoss approaches Madras HC seeking police protection

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Tamil film director AR Murugadoss has approached the Madras High Court seeking police protection after distributors claimed to have lost money due to actor Rajinikanth-starrer movie "Darbar".

Reportedly, the movie directed by Murgadoss was produced with a huge budget incurring losses to the film distributors who have decided to go on a hunger strike.

Darbar is a cop-drama starring Rajinikanth and produced by Lyca Productions. (ANI)

