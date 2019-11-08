Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): A statue of late film director K Balachander was unveiled at the production house of political leader and actor Kamal Haasan in Chennai on Friday.
Haasan along with south-Indian superstar Rajinikanth unveiled the statue inside the premises of Raaj Kamal Films International company.
The duo paid floral tribute Balachander by garlanding the bust. (ANI)
Film director K Balachander's statue unveiled in Chennai
ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:06 IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): A statue of late film director K Balachander was unveiled at the production house of political leader and actor Kamal Haasan in Chennai on Friday.