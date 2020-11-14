Film producer, 2 others booked for sexually harassing minor girl in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 14 (ANI): A Film producer and two others have been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in Karelibagh area of Vadodara, police said on Friday.



"FIR has been lodged against film producer Rohit Patel and his two associates. The complainant contacted Rohit Patel to make her daughter a social media star. Later he sexually harassed her on several occasions. We have registered a case under 354 A of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vadodara Zone-4 Lakhdhirsinh Jhala told reporters here.

He said that efforts are on to arrest the accused.

Speaking to ANI, the minor girl said: "He told me that I should not contact anyone since I have become a social media star. He started coming to my house and harassing me. When my mother raised the issue with Rohit, he said that I have to compromise if I want to become a social media star." (ANI)

