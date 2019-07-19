'Zindagi Tumse' by Kashmiri filmmaker Tariq Bhat was recently screened in the Tagore hall of Srinagar on Friday. (Photo-ANI)
Film screening organised to boost cinema-culture in Jammu and Kashmir

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 20:10 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): With an aim to encourage film culture in the valley, film 'Zindagi Tumse' by Kashmiri filmmaker Tariq Bhat was recently screened in the Tagore hall of Srinagar.
The film that essentially focuses on the mistreatment of the elderly by their children was praised by all the filmgoers.
They also heaped praise on Bhat, the director who wants more Kashmiri youths to join the mainstream cinema.
"It is clear that Kashmiris are not limited to any one field but they are an all-rounder. Tariq Bhat is a great example who has reached a very high position in Bollywood and his film is being screened here. It shows that Kashmiris have so much talent that can nourish and they can become anything whether a filmmaker, doctor or engineer if provided with proper opportunities" said Nasir Ahmad, a local resident.
A local singer Bilal Ahmed said, "This culture has almost got finished in the state but director Tariq Bhat has taken a great initiative to revive it by organizing this film screening."
Bhat, who believes that Kashmiri youth, which is highly talented needs to shed its inhibition in order to achieve bigger in life. He says that youth should take inspiration from Kashmiris who have achieved in their lives.
"I want to show this film to people of Kashmir so that they can get inspired by me and showcase their hidden talent," said, director Tariq Bhat.
Blessed with immense beauty, Kashmir has for years remained one of the favourite locations for filmmakers.
The journey that began in 1964 with the film 'Kashmir ki Kali' has been continuing till date. Though some incidents of unrest do stall shooting at times, they haven't been able to dampen the spirit of the filmmakers. (ANI)

