Filmi posters dubbing Arvind Kejriwal as 'Singham' and 'Nayak' at his swearing-in

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): At the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, supporters were seen carrying creative posters dubbing the AAP leader as 'Singham' and 'Nayak'.

The 'Singham' posters were in reference to Ajay Devgn's major Bollywood hit by the same name in which the actor is seen portraying the character of a fierce and indefatigable cop.

Featuring Kejriwal, carrying a broom along with him, the poster read, 'Delhi ke CM Arvind Kejriwal Singham Returns', as the Aam Admi Party chief took oath as chief minister for the third consecutive time.

The poster also read 'Ab Hindu Musalman Nahi Kaam se Chalega Desh' (The country will now function on the basis of work and not religious divide).

"Nayak 2 is Back Again", read a banner which sported a photograph of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor the main lead in the film on the left and Arvind Kejriwal wearing Aam Aadmi Party's cap on the right.

The poster references 2001 Hindi political thriller 'Nayak', a remake of Tamil film 'Mudhalvan' (1999) in which Kapoor plays a reporter who becomes chief minister of Maharashtra for a day and strives to eliminate corruption.

Arvind Kejriwal was on Sunday sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Delhi at the famed Ramlila Maidan here.

Cashing in on the plank of development, his party nearly repeated its 2015 performance, by winning 62 seats out of 70 in the Assembly polls in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which had fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering, spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing to win eight seats -- five more from its 2015 tally of three. The Congress failed to open its account in the second successive election. (ANI)

