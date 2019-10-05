Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Photo/ANI
Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Photo/ANI

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands law against mob lynching

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:48 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Award-winning filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan has urged the Centre to enact a new law to stop incidents of mob killings stating that any "responsible government" would have taken action on the issue.
"The court of law can take up a case based on that letter written to the Prime Minister. Very responsible citizens have written this letter and people who visualize this nation as a democracy where you have space of plural opinions. Just because the opinions we expressed does not fall in line with the government does not mean that they are against the nation," he told reporters here on Thursday.
A case of sedition was filed in a Bihar court against Gopalakrishnan along with 48 signatories of an open letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July that expressed concern over growing incidents of mob killings
"We mentioned the mob lynching of poor people... The mob attacked them and then asked to chant Jai Shri Ram. It is a terrible thing to use Rama's name as a war cry. We raised an issue that is to be addressed by the administration and people in power...Any responsible government would have taken the action on the issue. Instead, there have been a dozen cases against people who wrote the letter," Gopalakrishnan.
The filmmaker said that accused of mob killings should be given strict punishment like capital punishment.
"If the law is insufficient to deal with those problems then you should create a new law. Mob killings will increase because they know that they will not be punished. Each of them deserved to be punished. The accused should get capital punishment, not just any punishment," he said.
Several incidents of mob lynching took place across the country including the alleged killing of a Muslim youth in Jharkhand on the suspicion of theft that drew national outrage.
On June 18, Tabrez Ansari, a Muslim youth, was assaulted by a mob in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on suspicion of theft. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital four days later. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:56 IST

K'taka: Nalin Kumar Kateel slams previous govt for doing little...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday said that the BS Yeddyurappa-led government has released funds towards flood relief and rehabilitation in the affected areas. He also slammed the previous Congress-JDU government for not doing enough for

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:56 IST

J-K: Terrorists lob grenade outside Deputy Commissioner's office...

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Terrorists lobbed grenade outside Deputy Commissioner's office in Anantnag injuring four civilians on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:54 IST

Coastal areas of Ganga and Diyara region affected by floods...

Sahibganj (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Coastal areas of Ganga and the Diyara region have been affected by the floods since September 28 along with a total of 51 panchayats of Rajmahal and Udhwa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:52 IST

Shiv Sena jabs CM Fadnavis over Aarey forest row

Mumbai (Karnataka) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The BJP and the Shiv Sena - alliance partners at both the centre and the state of Maharashtra - seem to have locked horns over the proposed metro shed in Aarey forest area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:52 IST

Delhi: One arrested for sending threat mails to CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man allegedly responsible for sending threatening and derogatory emails to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:17 IST

Kejriwal launches campaign to make Delhi pothole-free

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday launched a campaign to make Delhi pothole-free which will be undertaken by the Public Works Department under his government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:06 IST

EAM S. Jaishankar meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Saturday met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:05 IST

I'm not afraid, will answer at right time, says K'taka MLA after...

Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): After the BJP issued a notice to him over his comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Friday defended his action and said that he has not done anything which could be termed as "anti-party" activity.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:02 IST

Aarey case: Section 144 imposed near Metro rail site in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): After activists launched protest opposing tree-felling in Aarey Colony here for metro work yesterday, the Mumbai police on Saturday imposed Section 144 of CrPC near the metro construction site.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 10:47 IST

Bihar Floods: Locals construct makeshift boat to travel through streets

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): As Bihar continues to face water-logging problem in some regions, locals of Rajendra Nagar on Saturday constructed a makeshift boat to travel through flooded streets.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 10:25 IST

J&K: Remote areas of Rajouri gets electricity for the first time...

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): People residing in far-flung and remote villages of Rajouri district here are overjoyed after receiving electricity under the Soubaghya Electricity scheme.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 10:00 IST

UP: Contagious bacteria kills 5 spotted deer at Bareilly's IVRI

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Five spotted deer at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute have died over the last week due the contagious disease, Pasteurella canis.

Read More
iocl