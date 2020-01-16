Final decision on KPCC president expected soon, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and other leaders are likely to make the final decision on the name of the next Congress president of Karnataka soon, said party leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday.

"He (Siddaramaiah) has met all the leaders and I think soon they will make a decision. It has already been delayed, it should not have been delayed so much. I am sure high command will take a decision on this," Rao told reporters here.

Both Siddaramaiah and Gundu Rao had resigned from their posts, Leader of Congress Legislature Party and KPCC president, after the party's drubbing in the bye-elections held for 15 Assembly seats last year. (ANI)

