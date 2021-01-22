Final probe report of Kozhikode air crash delayed by two months

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a delay is being experienced in test reports of components and an extension of two months has been granted for submission of the final report of an investigation into the Kozhikode Air India Express Crash, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation.



Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau was expected to submit the final report this month, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Air India Express flight IX-1538 (B-737-800) met with an accident on August 7, 2020 in Kozhikode. The investigation was ordered as per Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017.

The head of the investigation is Investigator-in-charge Captain SS Chahar, who hold experience of 18,000 hours flying of which 15,000 hours is on B-737 NG aircraft. The other members of the investigation team have vast experience in operations, aircraft maintenance, aviation medicine and accident investigation, according to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (ANI)

