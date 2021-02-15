Final production batch of LRSAM missiles flagged off in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 14 (ANI): Final production batch of Long Range Surface to Air Missiles (LRSAM), designed and developed by DRDO in collaboration with various industry partners and integrated by BDL, was flagged off on Sunday at DRDL, APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad.

According to an official statement, the missile was flagged off today in presence of Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, DDRD and Chairman DRDO and Rear Admiral V Rajasekhar, VSM Director, Defence Machine Design Establishment ( DMDE).

LRSAM is jointly developed by DRDO and IAI Israel to equip latest ships of Indian Navy. This missile system can provide point and area defence against various aerial targets including fighter aircraft, subsonic and supersonic cruise missiles.



The Missile is powered by indigenously developed dual-pulse rocket motor and dual control system to impart required manoeuvrability at the terminal phase.

This state of art weapon system is designed with active Radio Frequency (RF) seeker to identify, track, engage and destroy the target with high kill probability.

LRSAM system end to end performance has been successfully demonstrated through a number of user flight trials from Indian Naval ships. This weapon system has been successfully productionised and has been delivered to Indian Navy, the release said. (ANI)

