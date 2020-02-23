Final touch by Garba, Yoga, Mallakhamba artists for welcoming Trump

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): The preparations by artists who will perform in front of American President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania entered the final round on Sunday.

Artists will perform folk dance 'Garba', Yoga and traditional sport Mallakhamba for welcoming the esteemed guests.

"We are happy and excited that we will present the folk dance of Gujarat in front of Donald Trump. We are preparing for it from last one week," said one of the Garba artists.

"We will show him our rich tradition and culture," said Bhupendra Shah, trainer.

Trump along with First Lady Melania Trump is set to arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday on a two-day visit to India. Trump along with his family and a ministerial delegation will be in India for around 36 hours.

During the visit, he is scheduled to participate in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and address a gathering at the Motera Stadium.

On Monday evening, the President and his family will be visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra. (ANI)

