Final verdict on Mekedatu project likely by next week: Karnataka CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): The final verdict on the Mekedatu project is expected to be delivered by next week. The work on the project would be taken up after getting the clearance for the Detailed Project Report which has already been prepared by the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons after offering the traditional Bagina to mother Cauvery at the KRS dam he said, the proposed project would meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and Mandya. Action is being taken to get necessary clearances for the project.

Referring to works being undertaken to modernise the canal networks in the Cauvery basin Bommai said, about 15 lakh acres are under irrigation in the Cauvery basin which can be expanded with the completion of these works.

On being asked about Mysugar reopening he said, "The Mysore Sugar Company or Mysugar factory would be retained in the government sector and would be reopened in the second or third week of August."



"Action has been taken to reopen the factory after holding discussions with the farmers. The state government would provide the necessary funds and working capital to resume its operations," Bommai said.

"Visvesvaraya canal is being modernised at a cost of Rs 560 crore. The branch canals have been repaired to enable a smooth flow of water. Works on sub-distributor laterals of the Visvesvaraya canal are being completed. Modernisation of Kabini and Harangi branch canals of 300 km length would also be taken up," he said.

Expressing his happiness at filling water to the brim in all four reservoirs of the Cauvery basin this year Bommai said, "Cauvery is the lifeline of the state. It is our duty to make good use of the beautiful waters of mother Cauvery." He recalled the sacrifice and dedication of Maharajas of Mysore and Sir M Visvesvaraya in building the KRS dam."

Referring to work on the replacement of 136 crest gates of the KRS dam, Bommai said, "the work is on and only 61 gates remain to be replaced. They would be replaced within a year. A KRS festival would be celebrated in a grand way once the works are completed."

Replying to a question on KRS Brindavan Garden losing its glory over the years, Bommai said, a modernisation plan for Brindavan Garden would be approved with added attractions to restore its glory. (ANI)

