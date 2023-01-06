Final voter list of special summary revision released in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh has a total of 5,39,87,876 voters, according to the final voter list of special summary revision of Photo Electoral Roll, 2023, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan in Bhopal on Thursday.

The total number of male voters is 2,79,62,711 whereas the total number of female voters is 2,60,23,733. Besides, there are a total of 1,432 voters of third gender in the final voter list, Rajan said.

There are 7,40,261 voters above 80 years of age and 5,07,865 specially-abled voters, the CEO informed, adding that the names of 5.68 lakh voters have been removed from the list under Form 7 (Application Form for Objection for Proposed Inclusion / Deletion of Name in Existing Electoral Roll), he added.



Four qualifying dates have been fixed by amending the Election Commission of India Act. These are January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 for those who will complete their 18 years of age. In view of it, advance applications were also received from 1,08,766 youths who are above 17 years of age.

The names of over 13 lakh voters have been enlisted this year, as compared to the last five years. There are more women voters than males in 41 districts of the state, the CEO added.

The total number of voters in 2018 was around 5.07 crores, which has increased to 5.39 crores voters in the 2023 electoral roll. (ANI)

