Final year undergraduate exams to be held 'offline' in MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday informed that the examinations of final year students will be held 'offline' for all undergraduate level courses.

Speaking to reporters Yadav said, "We have decided to conduct open book examination for first and second-year students pursuing undergraduate courses, in May. Also, the examination of final year students will be held offline mode (in college) in June."

The minister tweeted about the same. The tweet read, "The final year and postgraduate--fourth-semester examinations will be held in May 2021 with physical attendance at the examination centres. The examinations for the first and second year will be held in June 2021 through the open book system."



This information comes when the state is witnessing a surge in Covid cases.

Madhya Pradesh reported 2,142 new COVID19 cases, 1,175 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Saturday. With this, the total cases in the State mounted to 2,86,407 including 12,995 active cases and 2,69,465 total recoveries. The death toll mounted to 3,947 including the new deaths.

Following this, the Bhopal district administration declared 20 areas and houses as containment zones, residents of these areas to remain in-home quarantine. (ANI)

