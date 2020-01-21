Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh meets Union Finance Minister

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh on Tuesday called on Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.

On Monday, customary 'Halwa ceremony' was held at the Ministry of Finance, North Block ahead of printing of documents related to Union Budget 2020-21 which is going to be presented on February 1.

Later, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also met Sitharaman here. Sawant discussed various issues pertaining to the state of Goa.

The Union Finance Minister also met senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. (ANI)

