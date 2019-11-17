Finance Minister Sitharaman holds meeting on GST simplification in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday held a meeting with Chartered Accountants and traders' body to address the concern raised on the process of filling Goods and Services Tax (GST) forms and make them more user-friendly.

Representatives of Rajasthan Tax Consultants' Association, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Laghu Udyog Bharti were present in the meeting.

"Nirmala Sitharaman would like to thank ICAI, CAIT, Laghu Udyog Bharti, Rajasthan Tax Consultants' Association and other professionals for their valuable inputs on simplification of GST forms and returns," office of Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

In a follow up tweet, it said that based on today's consultations, Sitharaman has directed that extensive nation-wide consultations should be held on the new GST return system to be launched from April 2020. (ANI)

