Finance Minister Sitharaman lauds role of DICCI, promises to address its concerns

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) that the Centre would address all its relevant concerns regarding the Atma Nirbhar Bharat relief package announced earlier this month, and other issues of SC-ST entrepreneurs.

The Minister was addressing DICCI members during a webinar held here today. All Secretaries of the Ministry were also present.

"DICCI is the voice of the ground level stakeholders, which we take very seriously. It has made a pioneering effort to bring forth the voice of the entrepreneurial segment of the community and have contributed immensely in policy formations," said the minister.

Founder-Chairman of DICCI Dr Milind Kamble suggested a series of measures to the government for SC-ST entrepreneurs to help them revive business after the lockdown.

"From MSMEs to street vendors -- all nano entrepreneurs have been taken care of with the Atma Nirbhar package announced by the government," he said.

Thanking the Central government for the MSME package, he also urged the Finance Minister to increase credit limit from 20 per cent to 40 per cent of turnover to meet the working capital requirements of SC and ST entrepreneurs during this crisis.

Ravi Kumar Narra, national working president of DICCI, urged the minister to reintroduce the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) plan to incentivise employers for generating new employment in the post-COVID-19 scenario.

Sanjiv Dangi, North India president of DICCI, appreciated the measures announced in the relief package to ensure the survival of SC-ST MSMEs.

He suggested that 10 per cent of these funds should be earmarked for SC-ST MSMEs so that its benefits reach these enterprises. He also pointed out the problem entrepreneurs were facing in meeting their GST obligations due to partial or delayed payments.

Raja Nayak, South India president of DICCI, urged the government to set up a Venture Capital Fund for Scheduled Tribes (VCF-ST), similar to the existing Venture Capital Fund for Scheduled Castes (VCF-SC) managed by the IFCI. "It will enable the development of entrepreneurship in the Scheduled Tribes communities," he said.

Following the Finance Minister's assurance, the DICCI has stated that it will send its detailed proposals to the Finance Ministry for consideration and implementation. (ANI)

