Finance Ministry seeks suggestions for annual budget 2021-22 on MyGov portal from Nov 15

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): The Union Finance Ministry has decided to launch a micro-site on MyGov platform to receive ideas for the annual budget 2021-22 from various stakeholders.

The app will go live on November 15, 2020, and will remain open till November 30, 2020 to receive ideas for the budget, the Ministry of Finance said in an official release.

Over the years, the Finance Ministry has been holding pre-budget consultations in North Block with industry/commerce associations, trade bodies and experts to seek ideas for the annual budget.

Owing to the pandemic situation, the Ministry has received suggestions from various quarters for holding pre-budget consultations in a different format. "It has accordingly been decided to create a dedicated email to receive suggestions from various Institutions/Experts. A specific communication to this effect will be sent shortly."

The Ministry of Finance further said that the general public needs to register on MyGov to submit their ideas for Budget 2021-22.

"The submissions will be further examined by the concerned ministries/departments of Government of India. If required, individuals may be contacted on the email/mobile no. provided at the time of registration to seek clarification on their submissions. The portal will remain open until November 30, 2020," it added. (ANI)