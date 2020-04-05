Finance Ministry staff, allied institutions contribute Rs 430 crore to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): The officers and staff of the Finance Ministry including the officials of Financial Institutions and Public Sector Banks/Enterprises (PSB) have contributed Rs 430 crore towards PM-CARES Fund to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"The officers and staff of Ministry of Finance including the officials of financial institutions and Public Sector Banks/Enterprises under the Ministry have come forward to donate a day's salary including under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) with an amount of Rs 430.13 crore to PM-CARES Fund for providing assistance to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," a Finance Ministry release said.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) was created on March 28 following the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. The national fund has been set up with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation as posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected people. (ANI)