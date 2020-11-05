Financial assistance cards distributed in Hyderabad under SVANidhi scheme

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 5 (ANI): Financial assistance cards under the Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Yojana were distributed to street vendors on Wednesday by Minister of State G Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad.



Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "Today, under the Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Yojana, financial assistance as an investment is being provided to street vendors so that they get back to the track after the COVID-19 lockdown."

"The pandemic affected many businesses in the country, hence, this scheme has been brought up to support the street vendors. On the orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this program has been started in Hyderabad as well," he said.

The Prime Minister SVANidhi Scheme was launched on June 1 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

