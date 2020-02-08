Financial support, free treatment for Tarn Taran firecrackers blast victims

Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): The Punjab government has announced Rs 5 lakh as a relief for the families whose kin were killed in the incident in Tarn Taran district on Saturday.

The government has also announced free treatment for all the injured persons.

Cabinet Minister Raj Kumar visited the hospital where the injured persons are being treated. "The Chief Minister has expressed grief over the incident and has announced Rs 5 lakh as a relief for the kin of the deceased and has also said that the treatment of all the injured persons will be carried out free of cost," Raj Kumar told ANI here.

The minister added that the Punjab government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Tarn Taran, Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal said that 2 people had lost their lives while 11 others were injured in the incident.

"2 casualties and 11 injured, the cost of treatment of all injured will be borne by the Punjab government. The magisterial inquiry will also be conducted," Sabharwal said.

The explosion occurred in a trolley near Daleke Mor, Palasaur.

The Tractor-Trolley was a part of the Nagar Kirtan going from Pahuwind in police station Bhikhiwind to Gurdwara Tahla Sahib in Chattiwind.

"The initial reports suggest some youngsters were exploding makeshift firecrackers in the trolley which triggered the explosion, the SDM's inquiry would ascertain the full facts of the case," said the official spokesperson of the Punjab government. (ANI)

