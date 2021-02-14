Finding no evidence, UP police drops names of Google CEO, 3 colleagues from FIR

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): The names of Google CEO Sundar Pichai and three of his colleagues were dropped by Uttar Pradesh police from an FIR lodged in Varanasi in connection with a defamatory video against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Along with Pichai, FIR was lodged against 18 people including Kenneth Hoi Wai, Director, Google India; Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Supervisor, Google India and Google India Private Limited (unidentified person).

"An FIR was lodged against 18 people in Bhelupur police station. During the investigation, no evidence was found against accused, Google India Private Limited, Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Supervisor, Google India, Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google India, and Kenneth Hoi Wai, Director, Google India, therefore cases are being dropped against them," said Amit Pathak, Senior Superintendent of Police, Varanasi.

The SSP said the investigation against the rest of the accused is underway. (ANI)

