Fine for not wearing mask is Rs 200 and not Rs 1,000: Mumbai police chief

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Tuesday clarified that the fine for not wearing a mask is Rs 200 and not Rs 1,000.

The clarification comes amid the news that a fine of Rs 1000 is being levied on those found without masks.

"Dear Mumbaikars! #FakeNews mongers are back again! This time claiming that No Mask can cost you a fine 1000 rupees. While no money can compensate for safety being compromised, you can only be charged Rupees 200 for not wearing a mask," Param Bir Singh, Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a tweet.

Maharashtra is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases during the last few days.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday collected a total fine of Rs 28 lakhs from 14,000 people who were caught without face masks in public spaces.

According to the state health department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has reached 21,00,884 with the addition of 6,971 new cases. The death toll in the state has risen to 51,788 with the addition of 35 new deaths. The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 52,956. (ANI)