Fines of up to Rs 10,000 for using phone while driving

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)[India], July 31(ANI): The use of mobile phones while driving will now invite a penalty of Rs 1,000 for the first offence and Rs 10,000 for the second such offence, said a notification issued by the UP State Transport Department.
The decision to impose such a hefty fine came following a cabinet meeting in mid-June this year. The notification issued on Thursday also said that riding without a helmet will draw a thousand rupee fine as well.
Traffic fines were significantly increased by the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act last year by the Union government. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2020 14:13 IST
